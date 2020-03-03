TX-GOP-StHou-Contested
0 of 68 precincts - 0 percent
Dwayne Collins 0 - 0 percent
Dan Flynn (i) 0 - 0 percent
Bryan Slaton 0 - 0 percent
0 of 99 precincts - 0 percent
Chris Paddie (i) 0 - 0 percent
Mark Williams 0 - 0 percent
0 of 61 precincts - 0 percent
Jake Ellzey 0 - 0 percent
Ryan Pitts 0 - 0 percent
Robert Rader 0 - 0 percent
0 of 47 precincts - 0 percent
Troy Brimage 0 - 0 percent
Ro'vin Garrett 0 - 0 percent
Rhonda Seth 0 - 0 percent
Mitch Thames 0 - 0 percent
Cody Vasut 0 - 0 percent
0 of 79 precincts - 0 percent
Leonard Chan 0 - 0 percent
Jacey Jetton 0 - 0 percent
Matt Morgan 0 - 0 percent
0 of 79 precincts - 0 percent
Manish Seth 0 - 0 percent
Tom Virippan 0 - 0 percent
0 of 79 precincts - 0 percent
Gary Gates 0 - 0 percent
Schell Hammel 0 - 0 percent
0 of 95 precincts - 0 percent
Vanessa Hicks-Callaway 0 - 0 percent
Geanie Morrison (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 44 precincts - 0 percent
Carrie Isaac 0 - 0 percent
Austin Talley 0 - 0 percent
Kent Wymore 0 - 0 percent
0 of 175 precincts - 0 percent
Justin Berry 0 - 0 percent
Jennifer Fleck 0 - 0 percent
Jenny Forgey 0 - 0 percent
Aaron Reitz 0 - 0 percent
Don Zimmerman 0 - 0 percent
0 of 175 precincts - 0 percent
Jenai Aragona-Hales 0 - 0 percent
Charles Meyer 0 - 0 percent
0 of 57 precincts - 0 percent
Cody Johnson 0 - 0 percent
J. D. Sheffield (i) 0 - 0 percent
Shelby Slawson 0 - 0 percent
0 of 82 precincts - 0 percent
Jon Francis 0 - 0 percent
Christopher Perricone 0 - 0 percent
Glenn Rogers 0 - 0 percent
Kellye Sorelle 0 - 0 percent
0 of 36 precincts - 0 percent
Nancy Cline 0 - 0 percent
Kronda Thimesch 0 - 0 percent
0 of 67 precincts - 0 percent
Drew Darby (i) 0 - 0 percent
Lynette Lucas 0 - 0 percent
0 of 94 precincts - 0 percent
Ruben Falcon 0 - 0 percent
Robert Garza 0 - 0 percent
0 of 100 precincts - 0 percent
Abolaji Ayobami 0 - 0 percent
Robert Boettcher 0 - 0 percent
Phil Stephenson (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 193 precincts - 0 percent
Jeff Cason 0 - 0 percent
Taylor Gillig 0 - 0 percent
Jim Griffin 0 - 0 percent
0 of 466 precincts - 0 percent
Linda Koop 0 - 0 percent
Rick Walker 0 - 0 percent
0 of 466 precincts - 0 percent
Jerry Fortenberry 0 - 0 percent
Sherry Mecom 0 - 0 percent
0 of 53 precincts - 0 percent
Jared Patterson (i) 0 - 0 percent
James Trombley 0 - 0 percent
0 of 281 precincts - 0 percent
Robert Litoff 0 - 0 percent
Fernando Padron 0 - 0 percent
0 of 281 precincts - 0 percent
Ronald Payne 0 - 0 percent
Andrew Vicencio 0 - 0 percent
0 of 401 precincts - 0 percent
Dwight Ford 0 - 0 percent
Dan Huberty (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 401 precincts - 0 percent
Briscoe Cain (i) 0 - 0 percent
Robert Hoskins 0 - 0 percent
0 of 401 precincts - 0 percent
Ryan Lee 0 - 0 percent
Dennis Paul (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 401 precincts - 0 percent
Angelica Garcia 0 - 0 percent
Mike Schofield 0 - 0 percent
0 of 401 precincts - 0 percent
Merrilee Beazley 0 - 0 percent
Justin Ray 0 - 0 percent
0 of 401 precincts - 0 percent
Josh Flynn 0 - 0 percent
Lacey Hull 0 - 0 percent
Claver Kamau-Imani 0 - 0 percent
AP Elections 03-03-2020 13:43