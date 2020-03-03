By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Texas by county in the

Republican primary for U.S. House District 1.

TP PR Davidson Gohmert
Angelina 43 0 0 0
Gregg 19 0 0 0
Harrison 27 0 0 0
Nacgdch 26 0 0 0
Panola 20 0 0 0
Rusk 13 0 0 0
Sabine 9 0 0 0
SanAugust 12 0 0 0
Shelby 15 0 0 0
Smith 36 0 0 0
Upshur 17 0 0 0
Wood 7 0 0 0
Totals 244 0 0 0

AP Elections 03-03-2020 12:28