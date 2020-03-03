TX-Dem-House-8-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Texas by county in the

Democratic primary for U.S. House District 8.

TP PR Hernandz Jones Grimes 16 0 0 0 Harris 401 0 0 0 Houston 22 0 0 0 Leon 8 0 0 0 Madison 6 0 0 0 Montgomery 101 0 0 0 SanJacint 8 0 0 0 Trinity 21 0 0 0 Walker 17 0 0 0 Totals 600 0 0 0

AP Elections 03-03-2020 12:28