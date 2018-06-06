Suspect convicted in Texas dismemberment slaying

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas jury has returned a guilty verdict against a man accused of fatally beating and dismembering a 35-year-old man before burning his amputated and charred limbs on a barbecue grill.

A jury took about three hours to before finding Daniel Moreno Lopez guilty of murder in the 2014 killing of Jose Luis Menchaca.

After the verdict was read Tuesday, Lopez began to flail and was forced from the courtroom by Bexar County sheriff deputies.

According to testimony, Menchaca had stabbed Lopez in the back in a botched drug deal days before the killing. Witnesses testified Menchaca's death had been in retaliation for the assault.

Lopez's girlfriend has pleaded guilty to murder and awaits sentencing. Jailed co-defendant Gabriel Moreno awaits trial on a murder charge.