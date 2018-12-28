Suit nixed to clear way for new owners to buy Columbus Crew

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio and its capital city are dropping a lawsuit that sought to stop the Columbus Crew from leaving in order to make way for the soccer team to be sold to new owners who plan to keep them in Columbus.

The group seeking to take ownership of the team starting in January includes Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and long-time Crew team physician Peter Edwards Jr. They previously announced plans for a new stadium in Columbus.

Crew owner Anthony Precourt had wanted to move the team to Austin, Texas.

Austin is still expected to get an MLS expansion team within the next few years. Precourt's PreCourt Sports Ventures already finalized a partnership with officials in Austin for a 20,000-seat stadium for the eventual MLS club Austin FC.