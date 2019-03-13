Starr says he raised money for former player's rape defense

WACO, Texas (AP) — Former Baylor University President Ken Starr says he raised money on behalf of a former Baylor football player who recently was acquitted of sexual assault.

Starr told the Waco Tribune-Herald that he hosted a fundraiser at his home for the legal defense fund of Shawn Oakman, a former star defensive end for the Bears who was acquitted of rape on Feb. 28. He could not remember when the gathering was held.

Starr was fired as university president in 2016 after an outside investigation determined there was a "fundamental failure" in the way the school responded to sexual assault allegations.

He says he decided to raise the money after one of Oakman's first attorneys told Starr that Oakman's family didn't have the money to retain experts who could testify on his defense.

Starr declined to say how much was raised.

___

Information from: Waco Tribune-Herald, http://www.wacotrib.com