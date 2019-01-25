Southwest Airlines in late March ending Mexico City flights

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines will drop service to Mexico City this spring and use the financial resources to bolster other routes.

Dallas-based Southwest says it will cease operations at Benito Juárez Mexico City International Airport on March 30.

The carrier, in a statement Thursday , said the resources will be allocated to "better opportunities" in the existing route network.

The partial government shutdown delayed federal regulatory approval of Southwest's plan to begin flying from California to Hawaii. President Donald Trump on Friday afternoon announced the government will temporarily reopen for a few weeks while he negotiates with Congress to try to secure funding for a border wall.

Southwest began Mexico City service in 2014. The airline will continue to serve other locations in Mexico — Cabo San Lucas/Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta and Cancun.