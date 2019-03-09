Southwest Airlines expands Albuquerque-Austin service

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Southwest Airlines is expanding service between New Mexico's largest city and Austin, Texas.

The airline has announced that flights between Albuquerque and Austin will be offered daily starting Aug. 6. Currently, only weekend options are available.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said daily, non-stop service between the two cities will open new doors for economic development and tourism with what he called the live music capital of the world.

City officials also pointed to consistent growth at the Albuquerque International Sunport. In 2018, the airport had an increase in passenger traffic of nearly 8 percent.

Last month, the airport announced service to Chihuahua, Mexico.