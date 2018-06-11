South Texas deputy retrieves snake that emerged from toilet

BEEVILLE, Texas (AP) — A South Texas man says he was cleaning the bathroom at his home when his 6-year-old son alerted him.

About 3 feet of a snake was slithering out of the toilet and climbing toward a window.

Wade Velock tells San Antonio TV station KSAT he ran so fast he knocked down his son.

Bee County sheriff's deputies were called.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office says Deputy Lindsay Scotten retrieved the snake, which appears to be about 5 feet long, in the bathroom vanity, then released it into the brush.

It was identified as a non-venomous blue indigo.

Vielock says Scotten told him she has trouble dealing with cockroaches but is OK handling snakes.

Bee County is about 90 miles (144.83 kilometers) southeast of San Antonio.

