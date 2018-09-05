Texas deputy charged with inmate attack in videotaped fight

This service photo provided by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office shows sheriff's deputy Ta-Vian Gloeckler, who was arrested following an incident early Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, at the Adult Detention Center in San Antonio. Gloeckler was charged with misdemeanor assault, bodily injury and official oppression after investigators say he allegedly mistreated an individual in custody. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office via AP) less This service photo provided by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office shows sheriff's deputy Ta-Vian Gloeckler, who was arrested following an incident early Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, at the Adult Detention Center in ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Texas deputy charged with inmate attack in videotaped fight 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas deputy has been arrested after investigators say he attacked an inmate and threatened the prisoner against reporting what turned out to be a videotaped jail fight in San Antonio.

The Bexar (bayr) County Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Ta-Vian Gloeckler was charged with misdemeanor assault/bodily injury and official oppression, with bond at $5,000.

Sheriff Javier Salazar says the deputy and the inmate, held on unrelated assault charges, argued Wednesday before the prisoner was assaulted. Salazar says the inmate gained the upper hand, the deputy surrendered and then threatened new charges if the fight was reported.

The incident was captured on security video, which authorities declined to release amid the investigation.

Neither man was hurt. The inmate wasn't charged.

Records didn't immediately list an attorney representing Gloeckler, who's on unpaid leave.