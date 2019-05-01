Silica Holdings: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

KATY, Texas (AP) _ U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $19.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Katy, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 8 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The commercial silica producer posted revenue of $378.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $357.4 million.

Silica Holdings shares have increased 56% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 47% in the last 12 months.

