Sharps Compliance: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) on Tuesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $146,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The medical waste management company posted revenue of $9.9 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.2 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $672,000, or 4 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $40.1 million.

The company's shares closed at $3.37. A year ago, they were trading at $5.39.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMED at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMED