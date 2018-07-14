Santa Fe school leaders could OK use of metal detectors

SANTA FE, Texas (AP) — Leaders of a Houston-area school district where 10 people were shot to death in May are expected to consider whether to install metal detectors and change the dress code.

The Galveston County Daily News reports the board of the Santa Fe Independent School District plans a vote Monday.

A teen suspected in the shootings, who's charged with capital murder and remains in custody, wore a trench coat during the gunfire at Santa Fe High School. Officials say that attire violated the dress code.

The newspaper reports a safety and security committee established after the May 18 attack met Thursday to recommend changes, including metal detectors and dress code updates.

Trustees earlier this month approved spending at least $1.5 million for increased security. Donations have been received for metal detectors.

