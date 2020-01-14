San Antonio stand-off ends hours after man killed by police

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police in San Antonio say three people surrendered peacefully after a more than five hour standoff that followed the fatal shooting of a man by officers outside a house where the three then refused to come out.

Police Chief William McManus said a San Antonio officer and a federal officer fatally shot the man shortly after noon Monday in southeastern San Antonio after he rammed his vehicle into police vehicles.

“There were officers in the cars whose lives were being threatened,” McManus said.

McManus said the man died at the scene. No names have been released.

McManus said officers then tried to search the house, but the three people inside refused to come out for hours before finally surrendering about 5:30 p.m.

McManus said the three were being questioned, but no arrests or charges were announced.

McManus said the dead man was wanted on a federal weapons charge.