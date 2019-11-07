Sally Beauty: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DENTON, Texas (AP) _ Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $69 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denton, Texas-based company said it had net income of 58 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The beauty products seller posted revenue of $965.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $957.3 million.

Sally Beauty shares have fallen slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 12% in the last 12 months.

