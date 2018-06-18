Rent-A-Center going private in $800 million sale

NEW YORK (AP) — Rent-A-Center is being sold to a private equity firm for more than $800 million.

The chain, which leases household goods on a rent-to-own basis, got a second offer from Vintage Capital Management for $15 per share, a 25 percent premium to the company's closing price on Friday, and a dollar more per-share than Vintage bid the previous week. The Plano, Texas company said Monday that it's accepted the second bid.

Rent-A-Center Inc. has been reviewing its plans over the past year, including a potential sale.

The sale to Vintage is expected to close by the end of 2018.