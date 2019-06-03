Remains found in Arkansas identified as Maleah Davis

FILE - This undated booking file photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Derion Vence. Searchers are headed to Arkansas to look for a missing 4-year-old Houston girl after Quanell X, a community activist, said Vence, who was arrested in the case, confessed to him in jail that he disposed of her body there. Tim Miller, the director of Texas EquuSearch, says his group will fly to Arkansas Friday, May 31, 2019, to search for the body of Maleah Davis.

HOUSTON (AP) — The remains of a child found in Arkansas last week are those of a missing 4-year-old Texas girl, Maleah Davis, a medical examiner said Monday.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences said it had positively identified the remains, which were flown to Texas from Arkansas, where they had been found near a freeway outside the town of Hope.

Derion Vence, the man who had been arrested in connection with Maleah's disappearance, told a community activist he had disposed of her body there.

The institute of forensic sciences says the cause and manner of her death are not yet determined.

Vence, the ex-fiance of Maleah's mother, remains jailed on a charge of tampering with evidence.

Vence, 27, had claimed he, Maleah and his 2-year-old son were abducted on May 4 by a group of men in a truck. He said he and his son were freed the next day but the kidnappers kept Maleah and his silver Nissan Altima. Police said Vence's story kept changing and didn't add up.

Police arrested Vence and charged him with tampering with evidence, specifically a human corpse. He remains jailed on a $40,000 bond.