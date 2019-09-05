Quanex: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Quanex Building Products Corp. (NX) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $11.8 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 41 cents per share.

The housing materials maker posted revenue of $238.5 million in the period.

Quanex shares have increased 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $17.15, an increase of 5% in the last 12 months.

