PrimeEnergy: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ PrimeEnergy Corp. (PNRG) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $2.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 91 cents.

The investor in the oil and gas industry posted revenue of $28.2 million in the period.

PrimeEnergy shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

