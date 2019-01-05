Police in San Marcos shoot, kill person who pulled a gun

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Investigators say a person in a community south of Austin pulled a gun on police officers and was shot and killed Friday night.

The Austin American Statesman reports that the incident occurred after a traffic stop in San Marcos. Charley Wilkison, head of the police union Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, said no officers were injured.

Police didn't immediately identify the name of the person killed.

___

Information from: Austin American-Statesman, http://www.statesman.com