Police had Texas governor candidate's missing gun all along

FILE - In this June 22, 2018 file photo, gubernatorial candidate Lupe Valdez is greeted as she takes the stage during the general session at the Texas Democratic Convention in Fort Worth, Texas. Dallas County authorities say a new inventory search has turned up former sheriff Lupe Valdez's gun that was reported missing after she stepped down to run for Texas governor. The Dallas County sheriff's department on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, apologized to Valdez for "any distress and hardship" after the Democratic nominee for governor faced questions surrounding the whereabouts of her on-duty weapon.

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas County authorities say a new inventory search has turned up former sheriff Lupe Valdez's gun that was reported missing after she stepped down to run for Texas governor.

The Dallas County sheriff's department Tuesday apologized to Valdez for "any distress and hardship" after the Democratic nominee for governor faced questions surrounding the whereabouts of her on-duty weapon.

The 9mm Berretta was found in the department's property room. Spokesman Raul Reyna says Valdez "did what she was supposed to do" in returning the gun.

Valdez was sheriff for 13 years. She resigned in December to mount a longshot challenge against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

Abbott's campaign had attacked Valdez over reports of the missing firearm, tweeting that Valdez wants to run Texas "but can't even keep track of her gun."