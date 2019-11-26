Police: Officer, 2 others shot in Texas border city

LAREDO, Texas (AP) — Police say an officer and two other people have been shot and injured in the Texas border city of Laredo.

Investigator Jose Baeza says all three people were shot after the officer responded to a disturbance call on the city’s north side around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Baeza says the officer is at a local hospital in stable condition. The city fire department told the Laredo Morning Times that the 33-year-old officer was shot in the leg, a 21-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and the other person shot was a 53-year-old woman.

A police spokesman could not immediately provide further details on the shooting or the health of those involved.

Laredo is a city of more than 261,000 people about 150 miles (241 kilometers) southwest of San Antonio.