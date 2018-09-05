Police: Motorcycle collision caused by dropped cellphone

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — West Texas police say four people were injured in a traffic accident after a passenger riding a motorcycle tried to pick up her cellphone after dropping it on the road.

The El Paso Times reports that a passenger on a motorcycle dropped her cellphone as the vehicle was traveling on an El Paso street Sunday morning.

As the motorcycle slowed down to allow her to pick up her phone, it was hit from behind by another motorcycle.

The woman, the man who was driving the motorcycle she was on and the two people on the other motorcycle were hurt in the accident.

All four individuals were not wearing helmets.

Police say they were taken to an El Paso hospital with "varying injuries."

