Police: Body of transgender woman pulled from Dallas lake

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police say a transgender woman's body was pulled from a lake over the weekend, the latest death of a transgender person to attract the attention of law enforcement officers in the North Texas city.

Police say a game warden retrieved the woman's body Saturday from White Rock Lake after a passer-by reported it around 5:45 p.m. Police did not immediately release the woman's name and age or say how she died.

The discovery of the body follows a string of violent crimes against transgender women in Dallas over the last several months. Police are already investigating whether the shooting deaths of two transgender women and the nonfatal stabbing of a third are connected.

In May, someone killed 23-year-old Muhlaysia Booker a month after a cellphone video showed her being brutally beaten in a seemingly separate attack.