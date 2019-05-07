Plains GP: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $147 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 92 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The oil and gas holding company posted revenue of $8.38 billion in the period.

Plains GP shares have climbed 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $23.78, a decrease of roughly 6% in the last 12 months.

