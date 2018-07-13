Pilot of biplane dies when aircraft crashes in North Texas

NEW FAIRVIEW, Texas (AP) — The pilot of a small biplane has died when the aircraft went down in a field not far from a private airstrip north of Fort Worth.

Authorities identified the pilot as 86-year-old Dominick Pellegreno, the owner of the plane. He died at the scene Thursday.

No one else was aboard the biplane, which is an early type of aircraft with two pairs of wings, one above the other. Authorities say the craft was a 1936 Rose Parrakeet A-1.

It's not clear what caused the crash, which occurred a few miles northeast of Rhome.

The Dallas Morning News reports that Pellegreno was the husband of Ann Pellegreno, a famed aviator who in 1967 led a crew on a global flight that closely mirrored the path taken by Amelia Earhart in 1937.