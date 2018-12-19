Pier 1: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ Pier 1 Imports Inc. (PIR) on Wednesday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $50.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 62 cents.

The home decor company posted revenue of $413.2 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $1.12. A year ago, they were trading at $4.16.

