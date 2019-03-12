Pentagon seeks base site to house 5,000 migrant children

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Defense Department is reviewing a number of military bases to find a location that can house up to 5,000 unaccompanied migrant children as the U.S. braces for a surge of people crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.

The Department of Health and Human Services submitted the request for space last week.

Tens of thousands of families cross the border illegally every month, and officials predict the problem will grow as the weather improves.

The Pentagon last summer approved the use of Goodfellow Air Force Base near San Anjelo, Texas, for an HHS request to accommodate up to 20,000 children. That space was never used.

Army Lt. Col. Jamie Davis, a Pentagon spokesman, says since this request is smaller the department is doing another review. It's unclear if they'll use Goodfellow.