Pentagon extending, changing US-Mexico border mission

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says it has agreed to provide new and extended help securing the U.S.-Mexico border, including personnel to operate security cameras.

The agreement with the Department of Homeland Security was announced Monday evening. It extends the military mission from Jan. 31 to end of September.

An official says the work includes laying an additional 150 miles of concertina wire between official ports of entry.

The mission began in late October and initially was to end Dec. 15.

The Pentagon announcement does not say how many additional troops will be required to perform the extra work. There currently are about 2,350 active-duty troops conducting the border mission.