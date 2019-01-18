Pentagon IDs US Army Ranger killed in Afghanistan

Sgt. Cameron A. Meddock, 26, of Spearman, Texas, died Thursday in Landstuhl, Germany. The attack was in the Jawand District in northwestern Afghanistan.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says a U.S. Army Ranger has died as a result of gunshot wounds suffered during combat in Afghanistan on Jan. 13.

Sgt. Cameron A. Meddock, 26, of Spearman, Texas, died Thursday in Landstuhl, Germany. The attack was in the Jawand District in northwestern Afghanistan.

Meddock was in the 2nd Battalion of the Army's 75th Ranger Regiment. Meddock, who enlisted in the Army in 2014, was based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state. He served as a machine gunner, automatic rifleman, gun team leader and most recently as a fire team leader.

His battalion commander, Lt. Col. Rob McChrystal, says Meddock's selfless service represents the best of the United States.

Meddock was on his second deployment to Afghanistan.