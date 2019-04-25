Patterson-UTI: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) on Thursday reported a loss of $28.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The provider of onshore contract drilling services posted revenue of $704.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $697.1 million.

Patterson-UTI shares have climbed 46 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 23 percent in the last 12 months.

