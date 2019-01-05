Overheated e-cigarette battery causes small fire on flight

CHICAGO (AP) — American Airlines says a passenger's electronic cigarette caused a small fire on a flight from Las Vegas to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

American Airlines spokeswoman Leslie Scott says the e-cigarette's battery overheated shortly after Flight 168 landed Friday night, and the fire was stamped out by flight attendants.

No one was injured, and the 138 passengers and crew of six taxied to a gate.

Scott says the incident was reported to the Federal Aviation Administration, which tracks such incidents.