Oklahoma officers in shooting that hurt children named

HUGO, Okla. (AP) — Authorities have identified two Oklahoma police officers present when at least one of them shot into a pickup truck last week and wounded three children and a man suspected in a robbery.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Brook Arbeitman confirmed Friday that Hugo police detectives Billy Jenkins and Chad Allen were placed on paid leave after the April 26 shooting that hurt 21-year-old William Devaughn Smith and the children, ages 5, 4 and 1. All have been released from the hospital.

Smith is suspected in an April 11 armed robbery of a Pizza Hut in Hugo, about 180 miles (290 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City. He is being held in the Choctaw County Jail on a pending robbery charge.

OSBI says Smith and the children were in a truck outside a community center when police fired. It's unclear whether Smith had a gun.