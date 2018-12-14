Oklahoma City streetcar system opens to the public

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City's new streetcar system has opened to the public, and rides are free for now.

Local public school student leaders and city and state officials were among the first passengers Friday after a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Transit officials expect 10,000 to 15,000 passengers this weekend.

Rides are free for three weeks and will cost $1 per ride or $3 for a 24-hour pass after that.

Construction of the $135 million-system took about two years. It covers about 7 miles through downtown and the Bricktown entertainment district.

Streetcar drivers are employed through Herzog Transit Systems, which has handled passenger rail in Kansas City, Missouri, and Fort Worth, Texas.

Officials tout the streetcar as part of a mass transit plan that includes improved bus service and Amtrak service to the Dallas area.