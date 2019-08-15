O'Rourke restarting White House bid as battle against Trump

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke, center, departs the Perches funeral home in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, after attending a service for Ivan Filiberto Manzano, one of the 22 people killed in a shooting at a Walmart in El Paso. The former El Paso congressman said he came to the border city "to remind the world that we are a binational community."

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Beto (BET'-oh) O'Rourke is recasting his presidential campaign as he rejoins the race. He's using his Texas hometown, where a recent shooting killed 22 people, as a backdrop to argue that President Donald Trump must be stopped from winning a second term.

He put his campaign on hold after the Aug. 3 shooting at a Walmart in El Paso. Since then, O'Rourke has tried to help his city cope and he's missed visits to California, Colorado and Iowa.

In a speech Thursday, the former congressman is arguing Trump has fomented white supremacist attitudes.

On Friday, O'Rourke plans to be in Mississippi, where federal immigration agents arrested 680 workers in workplace stings targeting people who are in the country illegally.

He's trying to revive a campaign that's struggled to resonate.