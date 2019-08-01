No injured in Nebraska City derailment of 11 rail cars

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (AP) — A derailment left one rail car half submerged in water and two others on a creek bank in southeast Nebraska.

Union Pacific spokeswoman Raquel Espinoza said Thursday that the incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday on the east side of Nebraska City, just west of the Missouri River. She says it's not yet clear what caused the three cars and eight others to leave the track, which is owned by a grain company that operates a grain elevator nearby.

Espinoza says the three locomotives and 110 cars were bound for Amarillo, Texas.

Nebraska City Volunteer Fire Department Chief Rob Schreiner says no one was injured.

Schreiner says a trestle was all but destroyed, but he can't say whether it caused the derailment or was damaged by it. He says the derailed cars were carrying corn.

Schreiner also says at least one city street remains blocked by the train.