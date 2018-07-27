Nigerian gets 14 years in US prison for leading fraud ring

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Nigerian man must serve 14 years in a U.S. prison for leading a fraud ring that prosecutors in Texas say laundered $3.5 million from hundreds of victims.

Ochuko Sylvester Eruotor was sentenced Friday in Austin. The 42-year-old Eruotor, who lived in Canada, must also repay nearly $1.7 million.

Eruotor last December was extradited from Germany. He pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Prosecutors linked Eruotor to a money laundering network in which victims were targeted with false reports of relatives in jail, fake investments, tax fraud and romance scams.

Prosecutors say Eruotor was the eighth person convicted and sentenced to federal prison. The others were earlier sentenced to prison terms ranging from 10 months to nine years.