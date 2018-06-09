New Mexico man sought in son's injury arrested at border

RUIDOSO, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a 33-year-old southern New Mexico man whose 2-year-old son was critically injured with a skull fracture was arrested as he returned to the United States after fleeing to Mexico.

The New Mexico State Police said Ricardo A. Soto was detained Saturday at the border in El Paso, Texas.

The State Police said Soto's son was hospitalized Friday after Soto reported the child was unresponsive and having seizure at their Ruidoso-area home.

According to the State Police, x-rays revealed the child's head was fractured, leading to extensive brain injury and that the injuries were consistent with physical abuse.

A warrant accused Soto of child abuse resulting in great bodily harm and evading an officer. It's not known whether he has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.