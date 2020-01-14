Nevada, other states part of $200K PayPal charity settlement

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The attorneys general of Nevada and 20 other states have reached a $200,000 agreement with PayPal Charitable Giving Fund Inc. to settle complaints over its handling of charitable contributions through the company's online fundraising platform.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford said Tuesday PayPal's charitable arm agreed to pay the money to the National Association of Attorneys General to deposit in its charities enforcement and training fund.

The non-profit company also agreed to better inform donors that it sometimes redirects their contributions to other organizations with similar purposes and to provide regulators with future data to ensure it is complying with the agreement.

Ford says the new settlement ensures that every donor's wishes will be honored.

The other states included in the agreement are Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin.

North Carolina's secretary of state represented that state in the deal.