Mourning for Guatemalan woman shot by US border Patrol





















GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Relatives, neighbors and friends held a traditional wake Friday for a young Guatemalan woman who was shot dead last week by a U.S. Border Patrol officer near Laredo, Texas.

The body of Claudia Patricia Gomez arrived in her home village of La Union Los Mendoza in the township of San Juan Ostuncalco for a wake and burial.

Her father, Gilberto Gomez, struggled to describe his loss.

"This is very painful," he said. "I feel like I am destroyed."

The white coffin containing her body was taken first to a sports field, where local politicians made speeches and some community members shouted "Justice!"

Neighbor Angelica Mendez remembered the 19-year-old Gomez as "a good girl. She wasn't proud."

Another woman, Guadalupe Carreto, acknowledged that many villagers go to the United States looking for work.

"We are poor, there are no jobs. That is why people leave," Carreto said as she helped cook food for the wake.

Gomez will be buried Saturday. She studied forensic accounting and had sought admission to a state university, but failed to pass three admission exams. Living in poverty and unable to find work, she left for the U.S. about a month ago.

She died of a gunshot wound to the head in an incident May 23 that is still under investigation.

The U.S. Border Patrol initially said the lone agent fired after being attacked "by multiple subjects using blunt objects." It later said the group had ignored his orders to get on the ground and "rushed him."

The agency also initially described Gomez as "one of the assailants" but it later revised that to say she was "one member of the group."

Three other Guatemalans were taken into custody during the incident.

Relatives of Gomez have asked for an investigation of the shooting death and the officer involved.