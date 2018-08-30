Mormon faces ouster after fighting to end youth interviews

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Mormon man who has publicly and vociferously led a campaign criticizing the church's practice of allowing closed door, one-on-one interviews between youth and lay leaders where sexual questions sometimes arise may soon be kicked out of the faith.

Sam Young of Houston said Thursday that he has been summoned to a disciplinary council with his local church leaders on Sept. 9. The letter says Young is facing excommunication because he encouraged others through public action to oppose leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Young says he feels angry, betrayed and disappointed.

Church spokesman Eric Hawkins says the faith doesn't comment about disciplinary matters to respect the privacy of those involved.

If Young is ousted, he would become the third high-profile Mormon who led protests about church policy to be kicked out in recent years.