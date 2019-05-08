MoneyGram: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $13.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 6 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The money transfer company posted revenue of $315.4 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $329 million.

The company's shares closed at $3.31. A year ago, they were trading at $8.60.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MGI