Mexico's Los Cabos braces for approaching storm Lorena

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Owners pulled boats from the water and hauled them away on trailers, while shopkeepers put plywood over windows and doors as Tropical Storm Lorena bore down on Mexico's resort-studded Los Cabos area, predicted to arrive Friday at hurricane force.

The storm was forecast to pass over or near the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula later in the day with heavy winds and soaking rains, and locals who have been through past hurricanes were taking no chances.

"If we don't get the yacht out, the waves can damage it," said Juan Hernández, who rents his craft to foreign visitors. It's "a preventative measure for when a cyclone threatens."

With preparations going on around them Thursday, visitors strolled along Cabo San Lucas' main drag buying souvenirs, though also keeping a wary eye on the nearing storm.

"We arrived on Monday and we hope to leave Sunday. ... We hope there aren't big problems," said Minerva Smith, a traveler from California.

A second tropical storm, Mario, was about 365 miles (590 kilometers) south of the southern tip of the Baja peninsula late Thursday and had sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kilometers). But it wasn't expected to hit land.

Authorities suspended classes for Friday and prepared to use schools as shelters if necessary. The port of Cabo San Lucas was closed to navigation.

"We are taking preventive measures," said Baja California Sur state government secretary-general Álvaro de la Peña. "Rations, gasoline, all supplies are guaranteed. There is no need for panic buying."

A total of 177 properties were available as potential shelters in five municipalities of the state. The region was in a state of yellow alert and anticipating heavy rains.

"Lorena is going to dump a lot of water," said Carlos Alfredo Godínez, deputy secretary for civil defense in the state.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph) late Thursday and was centered about 145 miles (235 kilometers) east-southeast of Cabo San Lucas. It was moving to the northwest at 12 mph (19 kph).

Lorena came onshore a day earlier as a hurricane in the western Mexican state of Colima, whipping palm trees about with its strong winds and lashing the area with sheets of rain. It flooded streets, washed out roads and touched off minor slides in 10 municipalities. Dozens of trees were downed, and power was knocked out in some areas.

Colima state Gov. José Ignacio Peralta said nearly 8 inches (2 centimeters) of rain had fallen in a little under 24 hours, and more than 7,400 acres (3,000 hectares) of crops such as bananas and papayas were damaged statewide.

But there were no deaths or significant damage to infrastructure, he said.

"There are no losses of human lives to lament," Peralta said.

Lorena's brush with land caused it to lose strength and become a tropical storm, but it was forecast to regain its punch as it headed toward Los Cabos.

In the Atlantic, Hurricane Jerry was gaining strength on a track that was predicted to carry it near the northern Leeward Islands on Friday and north of Puerto Rico on Saturday.

Its maximum sustained winds stood at 105 mph (165 kph) late Thursday. It was centered about 385 miles (625 kilometers) east of the northern Leeward Islands and was moving to the west-northwest at 16 mph (26 kph).

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, Hurricane Humberto became a post-tropical cyclone out at sea after tearing off rooftops, toppling trees and knocking out power in Bermuda while blowing past the British territory Wednesday night. Officials said the storm caused no reported deaths.

"We've made it through and everyone is safe," Premier David Burt said. "That's what is most important."

Officials said power had been restored to most customers by midday Thursday and emergency crews were clearing roads of power lines. Government offices were to reopen Friday, though schools would remain closed.

In Texas and Louisiana, heavy rains from the remnants of Tropical Depression Imelda flooded low-lying areas and caused at least two deaths.

The National Weather Service said preliminary estimates suggested that Jefferson County in Texas got more than 40 inches of rain in a span of just 72 hours. That would make it the seventh wettest tropical cyclone in U.S. history.