Man who fled Texas trial captured in Mexico, returned to US

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a man who has been on the run since failing to appear on the last day of his South Texas murder trial 10 years ago has been returned to the U.S. after being captured in Mexico.

Hidalgo County officials say 35-year-old Oscar Davila Rodriguez was returned to the U.S. Wednesday.

During the 2008 trial in Edinburg, prosecutors presented evidence that Rodriguez in 2005 broke into the McAllen home of his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend, Nydia Maldonado, and killed her. She was strangled and stabbed multiple times.

Though he failed to appear for the last day of his trial, he was found guilty of murder and sentenced to 40 years in prison.

He was free on bond during the trial.