Man charged with impersonating federal agent to be released

This undated photo shows James Christopher Benvie. Federal prosecutors say Benvie, who has been spokesman for a group of armed civilians that patrols the U.S.-Mexico border, is a flight risk and should remain jailed on accusations of impersonating a federal agent. (Mark Lambie/The El Paso Times via AP) less This undated photo shows James Christopher Benvie. Federal prosecutors say Benvie, who has been spokesman for a group of armed civilians that patrols the U.S.-Mexico border, is a flight risk and should remain ... more Photo: Mark Lambie, AP Photo: Mark Lambie, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Man charged with impersonating federal agent to be released 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A federal judge in Oklahoma City says the spokesman for a group of armed civilians that patrols the U.S.-Mexico border and who has been jailed on charges that he impersonated a federal agent should be released to a halfway house.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Shon Erwin on Tuesday ordered 44-year-old James Christopher Benvie of Albany, Minnesota, to be released to a halfway house in Las Cruces, New Mexico, once authorities find a place for him.

A grand jury in New Mexico indicted Benvie last week on two counts of impersonating a Border Patrol agent in Dona Ana County, New Mexico, on April 15 and 17.

Erwin also ordered Benvie to find a job, wear a GPS monitoring device and stay at least 10 miles (16 kilometers) away from the U.S.-Mexico border once placed at the halfway house.

Prosecutors alleged Benvie was a flight risk.