LyondellBasell: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $817 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $2.19 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $2.22 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.20 per share.

The oil refiner and chemical company posted revenue of $8.78 billion in the period.

LyondellBasell shares have increased nearly 7 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 17 percent. The stock has dropped 16 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LYB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LYB