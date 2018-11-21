Possible killer of 90 helps SC sheriff solve cold case

This undated photo provided by the Ector County Texas Sheriff's Office shows Samuel Little. A Texas prosecutor says Little, convicted in three California murders but long suspected in dozens of deaths, now claims he was involved in about 90 killings nationwide. The prosecutor says Little is now charged in the 1994 death of a Texas woman. He says investigations are ongoing, but Little has now provided details in more than 90 deaths dating to about 1970. (Ector County Texas Sheriff's Office via AP) less This undated photo provided by the Ector County Texas Sheriff's Office shows Samuel Little. A Texas prosecutor says Little, convicted in three California murders but long suspected in dozens of deaths, now ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Possible killer of 90 helps SC sheriff solve cold case 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina sheriff says when a man who may have committed as many as 90 homicides recently confessed to a killing he first investigated as a rookie 40 years ago, it gave him a little peace of mind.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says 79-year-old Samuel Little told Texas investigators he killed 19-year-old Evelyn Weston in Columbia, South Carolina, in September 1978.

Lott began investigating Weston's death shortly after it happened, when he was just starting out on the police force. He says it bothered him over four decades that her killer was never found.

Weston was shot in the head. Newspaper accounts say her naked body was found on a dirt road.

Lott says Little has shared details only the killer would know.

___

The headline of this story has been edited to clarify that man may have committed as many as 90 homicides.