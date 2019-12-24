Kidnapped baby whose mother was killed reunites with father

Margot Carey (Daughter) White Infant Female 11/26/2019 (2 weeks old) 7 pounds 7 ounces, 22 inches Unknown clothing Heidi Broussard (Mother) White Adult Female 6/15/1986 (33 years old) 5'3" 150 pounds Long, dark hair with highlights Unknown clothing Missing Mom: Last seen dropping off a child at Cowan Elementary School (2817 Kentish Drive) on 12/12/2019 at approximately 7:30 AM. Heidi and Margot are believed to have returned to their residence near West William Cannon and South First Street, but have not been seen or heard from since. Please ccall 911 with any information about the whereabouts of Heidi Broussard or Margot Carey.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A baby girl who was kidnapped and discovered a week later with the body of her slain mother more than 100 miles(160 kilometers) from their Texas home has been reunited with her father, officials said.

Heidi Broussard and her infant daughter, Margot Carey, had last been seen Dec. 12 in their hometown of Austin after Broussard dropped off an older child at an elementary school. On Friday, Broussard was found dead and a baby girl was found safe at a home in the Houston area.

The infant was initially taken into the custody of Texas Child Protective Services, but her paternal grandfather, Ty Carey, said at a vigil Monday night that Margot was returning home.

READ MORE: Timeline: What we know about the Austin mom, Heidi Broussard and her baby

“She's coming home tonight,” he said. "That's the best thing that could ever happen."

Texas Department of Child Protective Services spokeswoman Tiffani Butler confirmed Tuesday that the child was reunited with her family on Monday night.

Broussard's body was positively identified by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Science, which called her death a homicide by strangulation, though no murder charges have been filed yet.

A suspect has been arrested on charges of kidnapping and tampering with a corpse, but Austin police have so far refused to disclose that person's identity, citing the ongoing investigation.

The suspect remained jailed Tuesday on $600,000 bond.