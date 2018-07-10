Kentucky limestone to be used for new oyster reef off Texas









Photo: Stuart Villanueva, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 In this Monday, July 9, 2018 photo, a Prestige Oysters worker opens a door to release limestone into the water while building a new oyster reef in Galveston Bay near San Leon, Texas. (Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP) less In this Monday, July 9, 2018 photo, a Prestige Oysters worker opens a door to release limestone into the water while building a new oyster reef in Galveston Bay near San Leon, Texas. (Stuart Villanueva/The ... more Photo: Stuart Villanueva, AP Image 2 of 3 In this Monday, July 9, 2018 photo, tons of limestone rest in a barge before being dropped into Galveston Bay to create a new oyster reef by Prestige Oysters near San Leon, Texas. (Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP) less In this Monday, July 9, 2018 photo, tons of limestone rest in a barge before being dropped into Galveston Bay to create a new oyster reef by Prestige Oysters near San Leon, Texas. (Stuart Villanueva/The ... more Photo: Stuart Villanueva, AP Image 3 of 3 In this Monday, July 9, 2018 photo, Raz Halili, vice president of Prestige Oysters, describes the oyster reef building process in Galveston Bay near San Leon, Texas. The company is currently using tons of limestone to create a new reef. (Stuart Villanueva/The Galveston County Daily News via AP) less In this Monday, July 9, 2018 photo, Raz Halili, vice president of Prestige Oysters, describes the oyster reef building process in Galveston Bay near San Leon, Texas. The company is currently using tons of ... more Photo: Stuart Villanueva, AP Kentucky limestone to be used for new oyster reef off Texas 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

SAN LEON, Texas (AP) — Crews are putting millions of pounds of Kentucky limestone on the floor of a Texas bay for a 21-acre oyster reef on a private lease.

The Galveston County Daily News reports San Leon-based Prestige Oysters held a blessing ceremony Monday for the oyster cultch in Galveston Bay. The mass of stones, broken shells and grit will form the bed off San Leon, 40 miles southeast of Houston.

Hurricane Ike in 2008 battered the area's oyster reefs.

Prestige Oysters vice president Raz Halili says it's the first new reef on a private lease in the area in about 40 years.

Workers using a crane this week unloaded limestone onto boats for spreading on the bay floor. The site likely won't have mature oysters for harvest for two or three years.

___

Information from: The Galveston County Daily News, http://www.galvnews.com