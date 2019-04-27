Kangaroo who had been on the run in Central Texas captured

WIMBERLEY, Texas (AP) — Cross him off the list of America's most wanted marsupials.

A kangaroo named Harry that had been on the loose after escaping from a Central Texas ranch for exotic animals was captured and returned home on Saturday.

The kangaroo had been on the lam for several days after escaping from the ranch near Wimberley, located about 40 miles southwest of Austin.

Harry had been spotted eating flowers and grass by residents of Hays County while he had been on the loose.

Authorities say the kangaroo's owners were able to capture him by using a tranquilizer dart.

Ranch owner Roy Dale told KVUE-TV that he had been out of town when the kangaroo escaped and had believed his property's gates were high enough to keep Harry secure.

___

Information from: KVUE-TV, http://www.kvue.com